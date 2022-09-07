Will participate in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in thought, spirit: Sonia Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 06:12 PM IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has said that she will be participating in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in thought and spirit. With an eye on the 2024 General election, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the party's massive programme, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which is a 3,500-km foot march will be covered in 150 days.