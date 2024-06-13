Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for an emergency exit after former US President Donald Trump “vowed to kick" them out of the country if elected for a second term to the Oval Office. The Duke is reportedly “worried sick" with his visa status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America," The Daily Express UK quoted a royal source as saying.

Also read: Allowing Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle 'anywhere near' Royal Family not a 'very wise thing to do': Expert The source noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing a 'contingency plan' to flee the country with their children, Archie and Lilibet, if Donald Trump becomes the next US President.

The Duke made headlines earlier after a controversy erupted over Prince Harry's drug abuse following the release of his memoir titled ‘Spare’ in which the Duke admitted to engaging in illegal drug consumption in the past. This development brought his residency status in the United States into the limelight.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to 'punish somebody' by raising security concerns: Royal Family expert Republican Donald Trump is eyeing a second term in the upcoming November elections. "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action," Donald Trump said in an interview with GB News when questioned about the impact of drug use revelation on Prince Harry's visa application.

Also read: Prince Harry will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again: Royal Family expert Notably, the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for the release of Harry's immigration documents. Despite losing the case, commentator Angela Levin suggested that further details might emerge.

“Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a US visa," HT quoted Head of U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson as saying.

Christi Jackson added, “If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission, which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book."

