‘Will rip you apart’: How Supreme Court rapped Ramdev in Patanjali misleading ads case | 10 points to know
Supreme Court refuses to accept unconditional apology from Ramdev and Balkrishna in misleading ads case, raps Uttarakhand government for inaction against Patanjali. The Court has set the matter for further hearing on April 16.
The Supreme Court on April 10 rejected the affidavits submitted by yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's managing director Acharya Balkrishna, which offered an unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case. Additionally, the court criticized the Uttarakhand government for its failure to take action against Patanjali Ayurved for violating the law. "We are not inclined to be lenient in this matter," stated a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah during the proceedings. The apex court has scheduled the case for further hearing on April 16.