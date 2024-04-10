The Supreme Court on April 10 rejected the affidavits submitted by yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's managing director Acharya Balkrishna, which offered an unconditional apology in the misleading advertisements case. Additionally, the court criticised the Uttarakhand government for its failure to take action against Patanjali Ayurved for violating the law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are not inclined to be lenient in this matter," stated a Bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah during the proceedings. The apex court has scheduled the case for further hearing on April 16.

Here's how the Supreme Court rapped Patanjali in misleading ads case 1. The Supreme Court questioned the Uttarakhand government over its failure to protect the rights of numerous innocent people who relied on the company's medicines believing that the products would cure their ailments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. The court also observed that it is concerned with all the FMCG companies that show rosy pictures to consumers.

3. While issuing the order, the Supreme Court remarked that the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had submitted a comprehensive affidavit to clarify the actions taken regarding objectionable advertisements. "We are appalled to note that except pushing file, nothing has been done."

4. The court told the Uttarakhand government that it was not going to let it free. “All complaints were forwarded to the government. The licensing inspector remained quiet, there is no report by the officer. The concerned officers should be suspended right now," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Ahsanuddin Amanullah schooled the State Licensing Authority and said, “We have strong objection to use of word 'bonafide' for officers. We are not going to take lightly. We will rip you apart."

6. The top court ordered that all the officers who held posts as district Ayurvedic and Unani officers from 2018 till now shall file replies on actions taken by them.

7. On April 9, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, offering an unconditional apology regarding the misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved and said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice. Baba Ramdev said in the affidavit, "I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of Law and majesty of Justice." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Baba Ramdev also undertook and ensured that the statement shall be complied with in letter and spirit and no such similar advertisements shall be issued.

9. Before that, on April 2, the court had strongly criticised Ramdev and Balkrishna, dismissing their apology as “lip service", PTI reported.

10. It also raised concerns about the government's apparent lack of action regarding Patanjali's exaggerated claims about product effectiveness and criticism of modern medicine during the peak of the Covid pandemic, questioning why the government chose to keep its “eyes shut". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

