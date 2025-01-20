Saif Ali Khan is recovering under medical supervision and remains hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. A doctor shared a health update about the Bollywood actor and the expected discharge date.

Saif Ali Khan is still admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is recovering under medical supervision, days after he underwent 5-hour surgery for multiple stab wounds. In the early hours of January 16, a burglar allegedly barged into the Bollywood actor's house and stabbed the 54-year-old actor multiple times. Sharing a health update, Lilavati Hospital's Doctor Nitin Dange said that the actor will not be discharged today.

When will Saif Ali Khan be discharged? According to Dr Dange, the actor will remain under observation for another day. The decision about discharging Saif Ali Khan will be made in the coming one or two days. Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds in the attack which took place at his Bandra residence when he tried to confront the intruder.

Earlier, Dr Dange lauded the actors Saif's bravery and said that Saif Ali Khan walked into the hospital "like a lion" despite being covered in "blood."

"He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," ANI quoted Dr Dange as saying.

All to know about Saif Ali Khan attacker Mumbai police arrested the suspect, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir who changed his name to Vijay Das, on Sunday from Thane who was found to be Bangladeshi national. According to police officials, the 30-year-old attacker planned to flee to his native country following the attack fearing for his life after seeing his image on TV channels, PTI reported.

The accused has been charged with various sections, including 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). It was discovered that the assailant asked his brother in Bangladesh to send documents. This clue helped the police to track his identity as a resident of the neighbouring country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Dutt spotted at Lilavati Hospital On Monday, Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Lilavati Hospital to meet his friend and companion. Four days ago, Sanjay Dutt and Malaika Arora paid a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan and children, at their house after the attack.