Will SC's push for online content rules bring clarity or stifle free speech?
Krishna Yadav , Pratishtha Bagai 6 min read 17 Jul 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Summary
The apex court's directive has left content creators divided. While some welcome the move, hoping it will define clear boundaries for permissible online behaviour and reduce legal uncertainties and arbitrary measures, others fear it could threaten their creative freedom and lead to self-censorship.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The spotlight has returned to the limits of free speech for content creators in India, as the Supreme Court recently asked the government to frame a set of guidelines to curb obscenity and vulgarity in online content without curtailing freedom of expression.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story