'Will strike root of family system' Former HC judges issues statement against legalising same-sex marriage5 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM IST
A group of former judges of high courts on Wednesday issued an open letter saying the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India will have a devastating impact on society at large.
A group 21 former High Court judges has issued a statement against legalisation of same-sex marriage. The open letter by the former judges states that legalisation of same-sex marriage in India will have a devastating impact on society at large. "We respectfully urge the conscious members of the society including those who are pursuing the issue of same-sex marriage in Supreme Court to refrain from doing so in the best interest of Indian society and culture," reads the statement.
