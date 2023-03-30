Meanwhile, the apex court posted the plea for arguments on 18 April. In its last arguments, the top court noted that legalising same sex marriage in India is a ‘seminal Issue’ and noted that a constitution bench of five judges would further make a decision on the plea. The court also informed that the proceedings before five-judge bench on same-sex marriage will be live-streamed. The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values. In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}