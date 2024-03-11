‘Will write a new chapter in third term…’ says PM Modi at Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi
PM Modi said that his third term will write a new chapter in rise of women power while addressing the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 claimed that over 1 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' due to various government schemes, while addressing the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message