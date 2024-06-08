Retired Major General William Anders, an Apollo 8 astronaut died at the age of 90 when his plane crashed into the waters near the San Juan Islands in Washington state. He was flying solo at the time of the incident.

Retired Major General William Anders, an Apollo 8 astronaut died at the age of 90 when his plane crashed into the waters near the San Juan Islands in Washington state. He was flying solo at the time of the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

William Anders son, Greg Anders, confirmed his death, reported AP. “The family is devastated," AP quoted Greg Anders as saying. He added, “He was a great pilot and we will miss him terribly."

According to the Federal Aviation Association, only the pilot was on board the Beech A45 airplane at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are probing the wreckage of the plane crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams ‘dances a little’ on her arrival at space station | Watch San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter said, “A report came in around 11:40 am that an older-model plane crashed into the water and sank near the north end of Jones Island." The sheriff's office, US Coast Guard and personnel from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife were deployed to conduct search and carry out rescue efforts along with a team of divers.

Earthrise photo

Earthrise photo: During a 1997 NASA oral history interview, William Anders who captured the photo recounted how earth looked fragile and seemingly physically insignificant, yet was home.

William Anders is renowned for capturing the iconic "Earthrise" photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the ecological philosophical impact the Earthrise photo had, William Anders had said that it was his most significant contribution to the space program. He also ensured that the Apollo 8 command module and service module worked during the space program.

Also read: Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after delays, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on board. During a 1997 NASA oral history interview, William Anders had said that he didn’t think the Apollo 8 mission was risk-free but there were important national, patriotic and exploration reasons for going ahead.

Also read: Boeing’s astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble The Retired Major General said, “We’d been going backwards and upside down, didn’t really see the Earth or the Sun, and when we rolled around and came around and saw the first Earthrise." He noted, “That certainly was, by far, the most impressive thing. To see this very delicate, colourful orb which to me looked like a Christmas tree ornament coming up over this very stark, ugly lunar landscape really contrasted." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from AP)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!