The British royal, Kate Middleton's post-surgery recovery, which is seen as a justification for her absence from public gatherings, has caught her senior staffers ‘off-guard’. According to US Weekly, senior staffers of the Princess of Wales, were not even aware about her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ until it was announced. Moreover, they haven’t been able to see or speak to her or even see her for a long time. Her disappearance has raised speculations about her relationship with Prince William.

After the release of Middleton’s doctored family photo last week, the UK media went haywire, to find out the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales.

“A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it's caught them off guard," reported Us Weekly referring to sources.

According to a New York Post article, the royals have maintained massive secrecy around Kate Middleton's disappearance lately. The report said that Middleton is visited by only a few people including cancer-stricken King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla.

So far there is no official confirmation about the exact reason behind the secrecy of Middleton's isolation apart from her ‘post-recovery surgery’. Several media outlets are reporting her disappearance to be a signal of trouble between William-Kate Middleton hinting at a potential split. A few media reports suggest that the strife in their marriage is because of Lady Sarah Rose Hanburry.

Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She comes from a family that has a deep-rooted history with the British Royal family. According to a Times of India report, she is believed to be closely connected with Kate and William's inner social circle.

Several media reports suggest a contradictory theory about Middleton's appearance and say that William is helping Kate maintain her isolation from the public to ensure her recovery post-surgery. “Kate’s said she feels she’s entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation, Neither Kate nor William think her medical records should be for public consumption," reported the New York Post referring to a source.

The report also added that she is trying her best to pay no heed to the rumours and gossip. Whereas the Prince of Wales is trying his best to "shield her, but it’s distressing."

