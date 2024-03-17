William-Kate Middleton relationship on the rocks? Her senior staffers haven’t seen her since surgery, says report
Kate Middleton's unexpected post-surgery recovery has left her senior staffers surprised as they were unaware of her planned abdominal surgery
The British royal, Kate Middleton's post-surgery recovery, which is seen as a justification for her absence from public gatherings, has caught her senior staffers ‘off-guard’. According to US Weekly, senior staffers of the Princess of Wales, were not even aware about her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ until it was announced. Moreover, they haven’t been able to see or speak to her or even see her for a long time. Her disappearance has raised speculations about her relationship with Prince William.