Winter is (not) coming: With a warmer November prediction, IMD projects this

08:21 PM IST
- India may have to wait a bit longer for winter as the IMD predicted above-normal night temperatures for most parts of the country in November
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday that with the November forecast being warmer, India may have to wait a bit longer for winter. The IMD also predicted above-normal night temperatures for most parts of the country in November. Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said live over most parts of the country.
The weather department has said that large parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are also expected to see above-normal day temperatures. The predictions have ruled out coldwave conditions during the month.
"There could be cloudy conditions in the region as minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal. This would mean that coldwave conditions were less likely during November," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
The North India, which usually sees winter conditions around mid-November when the temperatures start dropping and the nights get chilly, is not likely to see the wave, not at least in November.
According to the long-range forecast for rainfall and temperature for November, Mohapatra said south peninsular India was likely to experience above-normal rainfall during the month as northeast monsoon showers were set to drench the region.
The long-period average rainfall for south peninsular India for November is 118.7 mm with an error margin of 23 per cent.
The IMD director said the northeast monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas on 29 October, almost a fortnight later than the normal onset date of 15 October. Mohapatra said the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, too, has been delayed.
The negative Indian Ocean Dipole conditions that are prevailing over the equatorial Indian Ocean are likely to slowly weaken by the end of the year.
The IMD director also said the weather office had issued the extended range outlook about Cyclone Sitrang on 13 October, which was nine days before the depression formed over the north Andaman Sea. The weather office had also predicted the landfall of Cyclone Sitrang in Bangladesh four days in advance, he said.
(With agency inputs)
