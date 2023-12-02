Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the government is fully ready for structured debate and they have requested the opposition to let the House function smoothly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Joshi said, “From December 4, the winter session of Parliament will begin, and there are 15 sitting. We had called an all-party meeting today...23 parties and 30 leaders attended the meeting. Zero hour has been happening regularly."

He further added, "We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The discussions should be held following rules and procedures...The govt is ready to hold discussions on all the issues...The govt is fully ready for structured debate."

Earlier in the day, Joshi chaired the all-party meeting at the Parliament Library building, ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the list of Bills likely to be taken up during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament include, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 are among the Bills likely to be taken up.

Here is the complete list of bills likely to be taken up during the 14th session of the 17th Lok Sabha and the 262nd Session of Rajya Sabha.

List of Bills likely to be taken up during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

I. Legislative Business: 1. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha.

2. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

3. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

4. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

5. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

6. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

7. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

8. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

9. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023

10. The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023

11. The Post Office Bill, 2023

12. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions

of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023

13. The Boilers Bill, 2023

14. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

15. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023

16. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023

17. The Government of Union Territories (Amendmenty Bill, 2023

18. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill,2023

19. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

II. Financial Business: 1. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

2. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

The upcoming Winter Session of Parliament is slated to take place in the newly inaugurated building. In September of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new Parliament building as a significant component of the government's initiative to revamp the British colonial-era architecture in New Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

