WIPO bars Delhi-based firm from illegally using “Khadi” brand name

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a specialized agency of the United Nations for brand protection across the world, has ordered a Delhi-based firm against using domain name www.urbankhadi.com, which illegally uses the brand name “Khadi".

The administrative panel of WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center has ruled that the firm “Om Soft Solutions" had registered and used the domain name www.urbankhadi.com in “bad faith" and to gain benefit from the goodwill of Khadi, ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises said in a statement.

The panel’s order came on a petition of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) against “Om Soft Solutions" which was indulging in the business of garments by misusing the brand name “Khadi". The panel lent credence to KVIC’s contentions that “it was a systematic attempt by Harsh Gaba to derive unfair advantage, wrongful commercial gains and to mislead the public into believing that www.urbankhadi.com is an associate of Khadi India."

“It is evident that the respondent can have no legitimate interest in the disputed domain name…nobody would use the word “Khadi" unless seeking to create an impression of an association with Khadi," the panel noted.

“….the evidence submitted by the complainant (KVIC) leads to the presumption that the disputed domain name www.urbankhadi.com was registered and used by the respondent in bad faith….the panel orders that the disputed domain name be transferred to the complainant, i.e. KVIC," the panel ruled.

The panel categorically rejected the arguments of “Om Soft Solutions" that the word “Khadi" enjoyed no protection and that nobody had an exclusive right to use the name “Khadi". “The complainant (KVIC) is the owner of several Khadi trademark registrations. The complainant is also the owner of trademarks “Khadi" and “Khadi India"…the disputed domain name www.urbankhadi.com includes the trademark of KVIC and is confusingly similar or identical to the trademarks of the complainant (KVIC)," the panel observed.

KVIC chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena said the WIPO’s order will bolster Khadi’s fight against the violation of its brand name not only in India but also globally. “KVIC will take all measures to protect the identity and global popularity of Khadi. KVIC has registered the trademark “Khadi" in several countries to prevent any misuse of the brand name as it has a direct bearing on the livelihood of our artisans," he added.

KVIC in recent times has won several cases against violation of its trademark “Khadi" with the Khadi body acting tough against such violators in the last few years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.