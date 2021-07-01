WIPO bars Delhi-based firm from illegally using “Khadi” brand name

The panel categorically rejected the arguments of “Om Soft Solutions" that the word “Khadi" enjoyed no protection and that nobody had an exclusive right to use the name “Khadi". “The complainant (KVIC) is the owner of several Khadi trademark registrations. The complainant is also the owner of trademarks “Khadi" and “Khadi India"…the disputed domain name www.urbankhadi.com includes the trademark of KVIC and is confusingly similar or identical to the trademarks of the complainant (KVIC)," the panel observed.