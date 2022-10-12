IT companies HCL Tech and Wipro are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 on Wednesday, October 11, 2022. Shares of HCL Tech rose over 2% while Wipro was trading slightly higher ahead of their respective earnings announcements

HCL is estimated to report 2.5-3.5% IT services revenue growth In the second quarter of FY23, HCL Tech is estimated to report IT services revenue growth in constant currency between 2.5-3.5%. According to industry analysts, the company will report 4.1% QoQ growth with the help of rupee depreciation. Moreover, the company's EBIT margins are also estimated to rise by 20 bps QoQ.

Wipro shares lower ahead of Q2 results Wipro shares showed a weak start ahead of the company's Q2 earnings announcement. The company shares are trading 0.20% lower at ₹403.50. They opened at ₹404 today and have been underperforming for the last two days

HCL shares show a good start ahead of Q2 earnings Reflecting a positive market sentiment, HCL Technologies shares are trading 1.48% higher at ₹952.70. The company shares opened at ₹948 after closing at ₹938.60 yesterday. Its stock also touched an intraday high of ₹963.8.

