1 min read.Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM ISTLivemint
IT companies HCL Tech and Wipro are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 on Wednesday, October 11, 2022. Shares of HCL Tech rose over 2% while Wipro was trading slightly higher ahead of their respective earnings announcements
12 Oct 2022, 11:46:44 AM IST
HCL is estimated to report 2.5-3.5% IT services revenue growth
In the second quarter of FY23, HCL Tech is estimated to report IT services revenue growth in constant currency between 2.5-3.5%. According to industry analysts, the company will report 4.1% QoQ growth with the help of rupee depreciation. Moreover, the company’s EBIT margins are also estimated to rise by 20 bps QoQ.
12 Oct 2022, 11:16:19 AM IST
Wipro shares lower ahead of Q2 results
Wipro shares showed a weak start ahead of the company's Q2 earnings announcement. The company shares are trading 0.20% lower at ₹403.50. They opened at ₹404 today and have been underperforming for the last two days
12 Oct 2022, 10:56:20 AM IST
HCL shares show a good start ahead of Q2 earnings
Reflecting a positive market sentiment, HCL Technologies shares are trading 1.48% higher at ₹952.70. The company shares opened at ₹948 after closing at ₹938.60 yesterday. Its stock also touched an intraday high of ₹963.8.
12 Oct 2022, 10:35:27 AM IST
Wipro, HCL Tech Q2 results
IT companies HCL Tech and Wipro are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022
