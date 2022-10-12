OPEN APP
Home / News / Wipro, HCL Tech Q2 Results Live Updates: IT companies to announce earnings; shares higher
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro, HCL Tech Q2 Results Live Updates: IT companies to announce earnings; shares higher

iStockPremium
iStock
1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM IST Livemint

  • Q2 earnings live updates: Wipro, HCL Tech to announce results today

IT companies HCL Tech and Wipro are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 on Wednesday, October 11, 2022. Shares of HCL Tech rose over 2% while Wipro was trading slightly higher ahead of their respective earnings announcements

12 Oct 2022, 11:46:44 AM IST

HCL is estimated to report 2.5-3.5% IT services revenue growth

In the second quarter of FY23, HCL Tech is estimated to report IT services revenue growth in constant currency between 2.5-3.5%. According to industry analysts, the company will report 4.1% QoQ growth with the help of rupee depreciation. Moreover, the company’s EBIT margins are also estimated to rise by 20 bps QoQ.

12 Oct 2022, 11:16:19 AM IST

Wipro shares lower ahead of Q2 results

Wipro shares showed a weak start ahead of the company's Q2 earnings announcement. The company shares are trading 0.20% lower at 403.50. They opened at 404 today and have been underperforming for the last two days

12 Oct 2022, 10:56:20 AM IST

HCL shares show a good start ahead of Q2 earnings

Reflecting a positive market sentiment, HCL Technologies shares are trading 1.48% higher at 952.70. The company shares opened at 948 after closing at 938.60 yesterday. Its stock also touched an intraday high of 963.8.

12 Oct 2022, 10:35:27 AM IST

Wipro, HCL Tech Q2 results

IT companies HCL Tech and Wipro are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout