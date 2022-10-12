IT companies HCL Tech and Wipro are scheduled to announce their earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 on Wednesday, October 11, 2022. Shares of HCL Tech rose over 2% while Wipro was trading slightly higher ahead of their respective earnings announcements
12 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM IST
HCL is estimated to report 2.5-3.5% IT services revenue growth
In the second quarter of FY23, HCL Tech is estimated to report IT services revenue growth in constant currency between 2.5-3.5%. According to industry analysts, the company will report 4.1% QoQ growth with the help of rupee depreciation. Moreover, the company’s EBIT margins are also estimated to rise by 20 bps QoQ.
12 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM IST
Wipro shares lower ahead of Q2 results
Wipro shares showed a weak start ahead of the company's Q2 earnings announcement. The company shares are trading 0.20% lower at ₹403.50. They opened at ₹404 today and have been underperforming for the last two days
12 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM IST
HCL shares show a good start ahead of Q2 earnings
Reflecting a positive market sentiment, HCL Technologies shares are trading 1.48% higher at ₹952.70. The company shares opened at ₹948 after closing at ₹938.60 yesterday. Its stock also touched an intraday high of ₹963.8.
12 Oct 2022, 10:35 AM IST
Wipro, HCL Tech Q2 results
