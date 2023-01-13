Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Consolidated PAT up 15% QoQ, dividend declared
- Wipro Q3 Results Live Updates: Wipro shares were trading marginally lower at ₹393 apiece on the BSE on Friday
IT major Wipro Ltd announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal or Q3 FY23 on Friday. The Q3 was broadly stable with consolidated PAT witnessing double-digit growth sequentially, while revenue also picked up. Wipro's attrition rate moderated furthermore. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, said, “I am pleased to report that we have delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Our Total Bookings were over $4.3 billion, led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion. We improved our margins by 120 basispoints and our attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row."
CEO further added, "We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates. Clients are turning to us to help them manage an evolving macro environment and balance their transformation goals with cost optimization. Our ability to deliver on client objectives regardless of where they are in their cloud journeys is positioning us favourably in a consolidating market."
"As we move ahead, we expect to continue to benefit from these trends and help clients build future-proof, resilient enterprises," CEO added.
Wipro garnered a 26% growth YoY in total bookings during Q3FY23. While the company's large deal bookings climbed by 69% YoY.
Wipro's top 5 clients grew 15.7% YoY and its top 10 clients grew 14.7% YoY in constant currency terms, underscoring deepening relationships with top strategic clients.
Wipro's IT services operating margin during Q3 stood at 16.3% -- expanding by 120 basis points quarter-on-quarter.
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our Operating margins are now at 16.3%, which is an expansion of 120 basis points from last quarter. This expansion of margins was after absorbing the investments we made in our people by way of salary increases, promotions, and long-term incentives for our senior leadership. Margin growth was led by strong operational improvements and automation-led efficiencies."
Wipro's IT services segment revenues recorded an improvement of 6.2% YoY to $2,803.5 million. Non-GAAP constant currency IT services segment revenues witnessed an upside of 0.6% QoQ and 10.4% YoY.
Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹23,229 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹20,313.6 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 14.35% YoY. However, Wipro's revenue growth was at 3.06% QoQ.
Wipro has announced its December 2022 quarterly results. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a PAT of ₹3,052.9 crore in Q3FY23 up by 2.8% from a profit of ₹2,972.3 crore in Q3 of FY22. Sequentially, the company's PAT rose by 15.24% from ₹2,649.1 crore in September 2022 quarter.
ICICI Direct expects the company's IT services EBIT margins to expand moderately by 10 bps QoQ as there would be some wage hike impact to hit in Q3 with tailwinds being moderation of attrition, pyramid optimisation, and rupee depreciation.
However, EBITDA is factored at ₹4,278.1 crore marginally down by 0.6% YoY but up by 5.8% QoQ.
ICICI Direct expects Wipro's revenue to be at ₹23,403.8 crore up by 14.5% YoY and 3.3% QoQ.
On the top-line front, the brokerage in its research note said, Wipro had given 0.5-2% QoQ CC growth guidance for Q3. Due to the higher furlough impact this year, we bake in revenue growth at the lower end. The company is expected to report 1% QoQ CC revenue growth in Q3 while dollar revenue growth is expected to be 0.7% QoQ, after factoring in 30 bps cross currency headwinds.
During Q2FY23, Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,659 crore in Q2FY23 down by 9.27% yoy but higher by 3.72% qoq. Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue came in at ₹22,540 crore higher by 14.6% yoy.
In Q2, Wipro's IT services segment revenues were at $2,797.7 million, an increase of 8.4% yoy. Also, non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 4.1% qoq and 12.9% yoy. Notably, Wipro's IT services operating margin for the quarter stood at 15.1% expanding by 16 basis points sequentially.
Ahead of its Q3 results announcement, shares of Wipro were trading marginally lower at ₹393 apiece on the BSE on Friday
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!