In anticipation of an economic downturn, several IT companies have undertaken mass layoffs and cost-cutting measures. Wipro, a prominent IT company, has now announced the termination of at least 120 employees in the United States, citing a "realignment of business needs", according to some media reports.

Wipro has said in a statement that those who have been impacted by the recent round of layoffs include over 100 processing agents. Several team leaders and a team manager, too, have been laid off, according to a report.

