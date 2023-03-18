Home / News / Wipro sacks 120 employees in US over 'realignment of business needs'
In anticipation of an economic downturn, several IT companies have undertaken mass layoffs and cost-cutting measures. Wipro, a prominent IT company, has now announced the termination of at least 120 employees in the United States, citing a "realignment of business needs", according to some media reports.

Wipro has said in a statement that those who have been impacted by the recent round of layoffs include over 100 processing agents. Several team leaders and a team manager, too, have been laid off, according to a report.

The report mentioned: “More than 100 of the impacted employees are processing agents. The rest are team leaders and a team manager."

