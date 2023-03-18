Wipro sacks 120 employees in US over 'realignment of business needs'1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- Wipro has said in a statement that those who have been impacted by the recent round of layoffs include over 100 processing agents
In anticipation of an economic downturn, several IT companies have undertaken mass layoffs and cost-cutting measures. Wipro, a prominent IT company, has now announced the termination of at least 120 employees in the United States, citing a "realignment of business needs", according to some media reports.
Wipro has said in a statement that those who have been impacted by the recent round of layoffs include over 100 processing agents. Several team leaders and a team manager, too, have been laid off, according to a report.
The report mentioned: “More than 100 of the impacted employees are processing agents. The rest are team leaders and a team manager."
