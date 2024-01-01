Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the first day of the new year. The prime minister wished for prosperity, peace and health for all. In a tweet on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all." Happy New Year 2024 LIVE: Sharing a picture with Mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished for happiness, prosperity. He wrote, “May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in all your lives and the message of justice and love in India. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024"

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2024 brings new happiness, peace and prosperity. She also urged people to welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment and sustainable development.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development."