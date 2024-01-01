comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 01 2024 10:11:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.50 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 792.85 1.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.05 -0.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.90 0.77%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.10 -0.55%
Business News/ News / ‘Wishing everyone a splendid 2024’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation
Back Back

‘Wishing everyone a splendid 2024’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation

 Livemint

Prime Minister wished for prosperity, peace and health for all in the new year.

PM Narendra Modi has time and again advocated the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ (PIB)Premium
PM Narendra Modi has time and again advocated the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the first day of the new year. The prime minister wished for prosperity, peace and health for all.

In a tweet on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all."

Happy New Year 2024 LIVE:

Sharing a picture with Mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished for happiness, prosperity. He wrote, “May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in all your lives and the message of justice and love in India. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024"

Also Read: New Year 2024: From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, here's how the beginning of the year was marked across India

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2024 brings new happiness, peace and prosperity. She also urged people to welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment and sustainable development.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2024! Wishes, Quotes, Shayari and Images to share with your friends, family

In a tweet, she wrote, “Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development."

Smriti Irani also took to X and greeted people on the New Year. She wrote, “Wishing you all a joyous New Year! May 2024 bring much happiness and good health to you and your loved ones"

Meanwhile, as the nation welcomed the new year with celebrations, some people entered the new year with prayers and offerings at temples. Visuals from different places showed people across the nation thronging temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year. Devotees at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi, Har ki Pauri Haridwar, Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, Guwahati's Maa Kamakhya Temple, Somnath Temple in Gir, Tiruttani Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruvallurin offered their prayers on the occasion as the temple held its first aarti of the year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App