Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the first day of the new year. The prime minister wished for prosperity, peace and health for all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all."

Sharing a picture with Mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished for happiness, prosperity. He wrote, “May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity in all your lives and the message of justice and love in India. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2024"

Also Read: New Year 2024: From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, here's how the beginning of the year was marked across India President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2024 brings new happiness, peace and prosperity. She also urged people to welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment and sustainable development.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2024! Wishes, Quotes, Shayari and Images to share with your friends, family In a tweet, she wrote, “Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smriti Irani also took to X and greeted people on the New Year. She wrote, “Wishing you all a joyous New Year! May 2024 bring much happiness and good health to you and your loved ones"

Meanwhile, as the nation welcomed the new year with celebrations, some people entered the new year with prayers and offerings at temples. Visuals from different places showed people across the nation thronging temples to offer prayers on the first day of the New Year. Devotees at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi, Har ki Pauri Haridwar, Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, Guwahati's Maa Kamakhya Temple, Somnath Temple in Gir, Tiruttani Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruvallurin offered their prayers on the occasion as the temple held its first aarti of the year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!