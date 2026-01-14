With an eye on China, India plans mandatory localization for battery energy storage systems (BESS)
The local content requirement may nudge up the price of solar and wind power, but given sufficient time for transition, sufficient domestic capacity is expected to come up to cater to the demand
The Centre is considering a proposal to require wind and solar farms supplying power to the grid, along with standalone energy storage systems, to install battery storage systems featuring a minimum level of domestic components, three people familiar with the discussions said. The move aims to curb the nation’s reliance on imports but risks nudging up the final cost of power, at a critical juncture for the country’s energy transition.