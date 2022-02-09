As the countrywide Covid-19 tally falls, Kerala and Mumbai have decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions from the end of this month. India today reported 71,365 fresh cases, slightly higher than yesterday. The daily positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of February, mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. "We have made up our minds," she also said, while stressing not to show laxity in adherence to Covid protocol. "It is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," Pednekar also said.

The city is gradually easing Covid induced restrictions after they were imposed last month in view of the fresh surge in cases. On February 1, the administration lifted the night curfew and allowed restaurants, theatres to operate with 50 per cent capacity as per timings followed before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beaches, gardens and parks were also allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions and asked schools and colleges in the state to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February.

The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the schools to get ready by this month's end. With active COVID-19 cases in Kerala starting to show a decline over the past few days, the state government had on Friday decided to start offline classes for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 and college students from February 7 and classes for children studying in Classes 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten from February 14. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50 per cent attendance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!