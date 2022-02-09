With declining Covid-19 cases, restrictions to be eased in Kerala, Mumbai soon

The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the schools to get ready by this month's end. With active COVID-19 cases in Kerala starting to show a decline over the past few days, the state government had on Friday decided to start offline classes for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 and college students from February 7 and classes for children studying in Classes 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten from February 14. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50 per cent attendance.

