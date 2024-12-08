The security forces used tear gas shelling to disperse the protestors on Friday after the farmers launched 'Delhi Chalo' march, demanding a legal guarantee or MSP on crops from the central government. Today, on December 8, the Delhi Chalo march will resume and a 'Jattha' of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi. This came after on Friday Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that if the government do not hold talk with us we will resume march. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 points to know 1. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed his disappointment and said that the central government is unwilling to engage in talks with the farmers. We have not received any message from the Centre for holding talks. The (Narendra) Modi government is in no mood to hold talks," he said as quoted by PTI.

2. Pandher also criticised the government for allegedly deceiving the people with false promises. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Why are farmers, who are simply walking being treated too brutally? To relieve the anger, they (govt) are giving false promises of MSP (Minimum Support Price), that they will give. But our task is not just about giving MSP alone, but that after announcing MSP you don't buy the crops from mandis. Our demand is getting the crops to be bought and Shivraj Chouhan should not deceive the people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Video shared by ANI showed police puting up barricades put up at the Shambhu Border.