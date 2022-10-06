The Uttarkashi avalanche survivor broke down as he recalled the turn of events at the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak when a massive avalanche hit, killing nine climbers
Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar, who was one of the instructors during the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, broke down as he recalled being hit by an avalanche incident that killed at least nine climbers. The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering instructor was leading the team of climbers, many of whom are still missing after being hit by the massive avalanche while returning from Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak. Recounting the narrow escape from the depths of the thick snow, Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar said everything was enveloped by snow as the avalanche hit.
He said, "Within seconds, everything was enveloped by a thick cloud of snow."
Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar is among the 14 mountaineers who were brought down by the rescuers and admitted to a district hospital. At least 16 people have died in the avalanche that hit the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak in Uttarkashi. According to the NIM, the death toll is likely to increase as search and rescue operations continue for the missing mountaineers.
The instructor said, "There were 42 climbers in the team, including 34 trainees. I was leading them. Instructors Savita Kanswal and Naumi Rawat were behind me while the rest followed them."
Recalling the events, the instructor said 33 climbers took shelter in a crevasse (a deep crack in a very thick layer of ice) during the avalanche. He, however, hung on to a side of the crevasse. “I hung on to the left of the crevasse. When the snow began to settle, I undid the ropes and started to rescue my teammates. The other instructors also joined in," Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar said.
He said it took the instructors two hours to remove the snow.
Those who could be spotted were pulled out. Despite their efforts, 29 team members were stuck inside the crevasse, the instructor said.
In 2010, Anil Kumar was with a 250-member team during an expedition when he was caught in an avalanche. He escaped unhurt but lost 18 of his fellow climbers. "But the avalanche near Draupadi Ka Danda-II was much bigger," he said.
