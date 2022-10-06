Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar, who was one of the instructors during the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, broke down as he recalled being hit by an avalanche incident that killed at least nine climbers. The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering instructor was leading the team of climbers, many of whom are still missing after being hit by the massive avalanche while returning from Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak. Recounting the narrow escape from the depths of the thick snow, Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar said everything was enveloped by snow as the avalanche hit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}