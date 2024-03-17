Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, March 16 suggested that if there were no Congress then Pakistan would not have disintegrated into two. He also claimed that India would not have achieved independence and made progress in science and technology without the leadership of the Congress.

The Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction made these comments as the Congress completed Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's Dharavi. While giving credit to Congress for keeping the country united, Sanjay Raut said, “If there was no Congress, the country would not have gotten independence, the country would not have gotten leadership, and we would not have made progress in science and technology."

He made these statements while responding to queries about the BJP releasing a book titled, "Congress Nahi Hoti Tou Kya Hota." He added that there are a lot of such things that the BJP will never understand because they do not think for the country. The Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP of thinking only about the businessmen."

These remarks came in the wake of the scheduled mega rally of the INDIA Alliance at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. INDIA Alliance is set to commence with a rally at 5 pm today, March 17.

He credited the Congress that acts as a unifying force for the country and remarked, "Without the Congress, Pakistan would not have been disintegrated into two parts. The country would not have remained united," reported ANI. He claimed that if there were no BJP, there would not have been any riots and said, “If there had been no BJP, there would not have been other things. There would have been no riots in the country, the rupee of the country would have been strong, and the debt would have been less. "

He alleged BJP of leading scams such as Rafale and electoral bond. Lashing out at the party, he said, "There would have been no scams from Rafale to the electoral bond, reported ANI.

He charged at the BJP while alleging the party of inflicting poverty and stated, "Those who have a king, their subjects suffer from diseases. The BJP is making the country poor," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

