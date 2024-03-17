‘Without Congress, Pakistan would not….' : Shiv Sena slams BJP ahead of INDIA Alliance mega rally in Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, March 16 suggested that India would not have achieved independence and made progress in science and technology without the leadership of the Congress.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, March 16 suggested that if there were no Congress then Pakistan would not have disintegrated into two. He also claimed that India would not have achieved independence and made progress in science and technology without the leadership of the Congress.