Wolfspeed forecasts weak first-quarter revenue on manufacturing issues

WOLFSPEED-RESULTS/:Wolfspeed forecasts weak first-quarter revenue on manufacturing issues

Reuters
Published22 Aug 2024, 04:58 AM IST
Wolfspeed forecasts weak first-quarter revenue on manufacturing issues
Wolfspeed forecasts weak first-quarter revenue on manufacturing issues

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wolfspeed forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, anticipating manufacturing issues that could affect its production capacity amid slowing EV sales.

Shares of the chipmaker, however, surged around 6% in extended trading, as CEO Gregg Lowe said the company continues to see strong growth from its Mohawk Valley, New York-based chip fabrication facility.

In June, Wolfspeed had said it faced issues with equipment at its Durham-based 150-mm chip fabrication plant and which could potentially impact its first-quarter revenue by about $20 million.

Meanwhile, Wolfspeed's Mohawk Valley chip fabrication plant is targeted to reach 25% of its operating capacity in the first quarter, ahead of schedule.

"Our 200mm device fab is currently producing solid results ... This improved profitability gives us the confidence to accelerate the shift of our device fabrication to Mohawk Valley," Lowe said in a statement.

Shares started to recover as the market acknowledged the cost benefits of the new 200-mm Mohawk Valley fabrication unit, compared to the old 150-mm one, said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer, Running Point Capital.

The company counts General Motors and Mercedes-Benz among its customers and makes chips using silicon carbide, which is more energy-efficient material than standard silicon, for tasks such as transmitting power from an electric car's batteries to its motors.

Wolfspeed expects first-quarter revenue to be between $185 million and $215 million, the mid-point of which is below analysts' average estimate of $211.7 million, according to LSEG data.

It expects adjusted loss per share to be between $1.09 and $0.90, compared with estimate of loss of 84 cents per share.

Revenue for the fourth-quarter came in at $200.1 million, compared with average estimate of $201.2 million.

Wolfspeed's net loss per share was $1.39 per share, compared with loss of $0.73 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 04:58 AM IST
HomeNewsWolfspeed forecasts weak first-quarter revenue on manufacturing issues

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue