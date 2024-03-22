Wom Bonds Tumble as Traders Rush for Exit on Restructuring Fears
Bonds from mobile operator WOM Chile collapsed as Moody’s Ratings cut the company’s credit score deeper into junk as it struggles to convince investors it can manage a $348 million bond payment due in November.
