Woman alleges IndiGo crew in flight to Bengaluru stole child’s ₹25 lakh gold chain, files FIR

A police case has been registered against an IndiGo flight attendant after a mother alleged that her five-year-old daughter’s gold necklace went missing during a Bengaluru flight. The incident reportedly took place on April 1 aboard IndiGo flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru where she had a connecting flight to Kolkata, reported News 18.

The complaint was filed by Priyanka Mukherjee, who was travelling with her two young daughters—aged five and two. According to her, shortly after takeoff, the children began fighting. A member of the cabin crew, identified as Aditi Ashwini Sharma, offered to help manage the situation.

The attendant requested that the elder daughter be handed over to her while Mukherjee calmed her younger child. When the aircraft began its descent, the flight attendant returned the child to the mother.

“I noticed that the gold necklace weighing around 20 grams that my daughter wore was missing. I questioned Aditi about it, and she denied having taken it. I then escalated the matter to the Central Industrial Security Force, IndiGo, and the airport authorities,” Priyanka told the Times of India.

She added, “From the time we landed in Bengaluru till the afternoon, I didn’t get a proper response from anyone. The airport authorities informed me that since the incident happened on the flight, I had to deal with the airline and police. I tried filing a complaint.

When police spoke to the airline, they didn’t get Aditi to speak to them. Their office informed police Aditi was denying the allegation. They also claimed that there is no CCTV footage to confirm the incident."

Following her complaint, the police registered a case and began looking into the matter. However, the lack of in-flight surveillance footage has reportedly complicated the investigation.

In response to the allegations, IndiGo issued a statement:

"We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, regarding a concern raised by our customer. We take such matters extremely seriously and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations."