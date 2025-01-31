AstroTalk, an application that provides online astrology predictions, is in the spotlight after a woman claimed that the app is fraud and gives misleading answers. Astrology has been the centre of Indian culture, especially in domains of marriage, celebrations, birth and death. Notably, astrology is the study of celestial object's position in space and their influence on human lives.

Describing her experience after using the app for the first time, the woman with X account @purpleready stated, “I gave into the hype and installed astrotalk. Got 10 mins free chat after signing up. Asked him at which age I ll get married. He said after 3 years. I replied with: but I am already married. He ended the chat and now I can’t use my remaining free 5 mins.”

The woman claimed that the application is scamming people as the astrologer provided deceitful answer when asked about marriage. The AI-powered platform prophesied that she would be getting married within the next three years even though she was already married.

She further alleged that her chat was abruptly disconnected when she pointed out the flaw and confronted the person, leaving her remaining free 5-minute balance. According to her, AstroTalk provides 5 minutes free chat and extends it with a coupon code for new users.

Social media reaction The post went viral within a few hours and has amassed nearly 4.3 lakh views, 12 thousand likes and several comments. A user joked, “If I were the astrologer, I would hv said you're gonna remarry. Character maintain krne ka tha.” Another user quipped, “Really take care of the relationship so that Astrotalk does not have a last laugh to let you use the 5 minutes after 3 years. Lol!”