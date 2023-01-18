Work from home was adopted by many companies as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the world in 2020. While some companies reopened as the Covid-19 pandemic eased out, some have continued to have their employees work from their homes. The only disadvantage of the new normal was not knowing if the employees were actually working! But a British Columbia-based company has developed a software, TimeCamp, which could tell if an employee was working or not during the office hours and sacked an accountant for “wasting time".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}