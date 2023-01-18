Woman, caught wasting time during work from home, fired; asked to pay ₹3 lakh to employer1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
- A woman was fired for ‘wasting time’ during work from home and asked to pay ₹3 lakh to her employers for the 'theft of time'
Work from home was adopted by many companies as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the world in 2020. While some companies reopened as the Covid-19 pandemic eased out, some have continued to have their employees work from their homes. The only disadvantage of the new normal was not knowing if the employees were actually working! But a British Columbia-based company has developed a software, TimeCamp, which could tell if an employee was working or not during the office hours and sacked an accountant for “wasting time".
The company fired a woman employee, identified as Karlee Besse, for wasting time during work from home. In fact, she was also asked to pay ₹3 lakh to her employers for the “theft of time".
According to the reports, the software found that Karlee Besse spent most of her working hours away from the computer. As soon as it was revealed, Besse was fired without a notice. Karlee Besse, however, questioned the legitimacy of the software and asked for ₹3.03 lakh in compensation and severance from her employer. The matter reached court.
At the court, the employer rejected the woman’s allegations and showed how effective the software was. It showed that Karlee Besse showed logged in for over 50 hours but did not spend that much time on work, during the work-from-home. The court has now asked Karlee Besse to pay ₹3 lakh to her employers.
