Woman comes back to life after experiencing death for 8 minutes, reveals what she saw

A woman named Brianna Lafferty claims to have defied odds by coming to life after being pronounced clinically dead. After succumbing to a life-threatening neurological disorder, the 33-year-old woman bounced back after eight minutes of no pulse, no breath and no brain activity, Dail Mail reported.

Describing the time between life and death, she said, “Death is an illusion because our soul never dies. Our consciousness remains alive. And our very essence simply transforms.” Brianna Lafferty narrated her experience of return to the world of the living after death and said, “There is no pain, just a deep sense of peace and clarity."

Narrating the ordeal, she said, “I did not see or remember my human self. I was completely still, yet I felt fully alive, aware, and more myself than ever before.” She further noted, “I was suddenly separated from my physical body.”

What caused this near-death experience? It is alleged that a rare neurological condition named ‘myoclonus dystonia’ was the primary cause of Brianna Lafferty's near-death experience. This condition disrupts bodily functions and causes involuntary muscle jerks.

This disorder mainly affects neck, trunk and upper limbs and the symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. oral medications. Although there is no cure for myoclonus dystonia but available treatments can help minimise symptoms. Oral medications, therapies and botulinum neurotoxin injections support medical treatments, dystonia-foundation.org states. “A striking feature in some people with myoclonus dystonia is the alleviation of symptoms upon ingestion of alcohol,” the website notes.

Scientific research indicates that near-death experiences (NDEs) are neurological phenomena due to specific brain activity during moments of medical crisis. Once heart stop's functioning, brain's continued activity leads to altered states of consciousness and vivid perceptions, one of the theories suggest. According to Dail Mail's report, Brianna Lafferty had to relearn how to walk and speak after her revival.