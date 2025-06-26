Woman dies days after sexual assault by male patient in Delhi hospital

A woman admitted to a government hospital in northeast Delhi in an “intoxicated and unconscious state” was sexually assaulted by another patient. The victim died during treatment on Wednesday, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT) citing police. However, as per officials citing initial observations, the death was not caused by the assault, it added.

The victim was admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital last week after she was found unconscious by her neighbours.

“Initial MLC stated she was unconscious and intoxicated. Further action depends on autopsy,” Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast) told HT.

The hospital staff on Monday informed the police that she had been assaulted by a male patient in the same ward. She was later referred to GTB Hospital, where she died.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact reason behind her death. We will take further action after that," the police told HT.

The incident was reported to the New Usmanpur police station, which filed a case.

The police said that the accused, Mohammed Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri in Delhi, was arrested shortly afterwards.

Sexual assault victims kill accused in Odisha Meanwhile, a group of women, allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man over a period of time, killed him and burnt his body in Gajapati district in Odisha earlier this month, PTI reported, citing police. The police had arrested 10 people, including eight women, following the incident, which came into light after the man's family filed a missing complaint.

"We came to know that the man was hacked to death and his body was subsequently burnt," Mohana police station officer-in-charge Basant Sethi told PTI.

The incident occurred on June 3 after the accused had allegedly raped a 52 year old widow. The women, including victims of his previous sexual assaults, held a meeting and decided to kill him.

