Woman goes to hospital due to stomach pain, delivers baby an hour later, 'I was completely perplexed'

A strange incident came to light in central China where a woman left for hospital on her electric bike due to concerning stomach ache after lunch. Believing it to be discomfort due to overeating, she decided to see a doctor. However, to her surprise she discovered that she was pregnant, Jimu News reported.

The puzzling incident was reported on June 16 from Ezhou located in Hubei province. As per the report, the woman identified as Li, visited a small nearby hospital at 2:00 PM. Just an hour later, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Li’s abdominal pain intensified while she was undergoing an ultrasound examination, this was when she discovered that she was pregnant. Soon after, her water broke and amniotic fluid flushed out of her body. Following the onset of her regular uterine contractions, the hospital staff immediately set up an obstetrics team to assist Li in delivering her second child, who weighed 2.5 kg and was delivered through natural labour at 3:22 PM.

‘Unaware of my pregnancy, I frequently rode my electric bike’ Later, she was transferred to a municipal health centre for further care, treatment and observation. Shocked and surprised to find out that she was going to bring a new life to this world, Li said, "“When the doctors told me I was pregnant, I was completely perplexed,” Jimu News reported.

Li already has a six-year-old son with her husband, who was out of town at the time of second childbirth. The couple had not planned for another child. Explaining the reason why her second pregnancy went unnoticed, Li said, “I did not have any morning sickness, which I had during my first pregnancy."

She added, “Unaware of my pregnancy this time, I frequently rode my electric bike, but fortunately, the baby is healthy – this shows his strong vitality.”

She acknowledged that she did not notice that something was amiss when her periods did not come for a long time since her menstruation cycle had always been irregular. Although she had put on some weight in the past few months, but did not experience any typical pregnancy symptoms.