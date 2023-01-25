Woman hired at Spotify for app-themed resume laid off

A woman, who was hired at Spotify for her app-themed resume, was dealt a rude shock on Monday when the music streaming giant announced mass layoffs and she was let go along with 600 others.

Her Spotify-themed resume had landed her the job at Spotify back in April 2021. Nearly two years later, she has shared that she has been fired from the job in the recent layoffs.

Emily Vu was hired as a PM intern in April 2021, thanks to her app-themed resume. She was hired with the digital service. She had made her resume in Spotify’s theme – a green and grey coloured resume. It had then gone viral on social media.

Thanks to her Spotify-themed resume, she landed a job at Spotify. A Spotify employee had asked her to apply at the company. In about five months, Emily was promoted to associate product manager position.

In a tweet, she had said, “Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey - i couldn’t have done it without y’all (seriously). i love the internet."

Like she shared all updates about her job she also shared that she has been sacked. She posted her viral resume and said she was heartbroken.

“I'm heartbroken that my time at Spotify was cut so short, but i'm excited to start this new chapter of my career," Emily said, adding that she was looking for new opportunities.

Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, becoming yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.

CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online.

As part of the revamp involving a management reshuffle, “and to bring our costs more in line, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees," Ek wrote.

