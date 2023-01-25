Woman hired at Spotify for app-themed resume laid off

Woman hired at Spotify for app-themed resume laid off2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:55 PM IST
- Her Spotify-themed resume had landed her the job at Spotify back in April 2021. Nearly two years later, she has shared that she has been fired from the job in the recent layoffs
A woman, who was hired at Spotify for her app-themed resume, was dealt a rude shock on Monday when the music streaming giant announced mass layoffs and she was let go along with 600 others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×