Woman humiliates, slaps husband in public for not earning — ‘Meri Kamai Khaate Ho...’ | Viral video

In a disturbing incident that has gone viral, a woman was caught on camera publicly assaulting her husband over financial issues . The video, shared widely on X , shows the woman slapping the man multiple times while accusing him of being financially dependent on her. The scene unfolded in front of a shop, with a crowd gathered—but no one intervened.

The woman is seen grabbing the man by his collar and yelling, “Meri kamai khaate ho, mere par hi hukum chalaoge?” (You live off my earnings and still try to order me around?). Despite her repeated slaps, the man appears passive, merely trying to hold her hand to stop the attack.