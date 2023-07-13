In a bizarre incident coming from Madhya Pradesh, a man approached the police alleging that his wife left him with their daughter after he used two tomatoes in the food that he had cooked. The incident was reported from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

Sandeep Burman questioned the police and also alleged that they have not been able to find his wife and his daughter.

Sandeep Burman said his wife, Aarti Burman, left him three days ago. He said she boarded a bus with their daughter after a fight over the tomatoes. Sandeep said Aarti got upset when he used two tomatoes while cooking food and started arguing with him.

“She left the home along with my daughter and boarded a bus. I have been looking for her for three days and given her photograph too to the police but they haven't been able to find her," Sandeep Burman was quoted as saying to NDTV.

He said, “She didn't want me to add tomatoes."

Sanjay Jaiswal, Station House Officer, Dhanpuri, has meanwhile confirmed that Aarti left Sandeep after a fight and went to her sister’s place in Umaria.

