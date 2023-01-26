Woman orders sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, gets free cookies1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:52 PM IST
- The woman had ordered sanitary pads but was surprised to find free chocolate cookies with the order
A woman ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart but was surprised to find free chocolate cookies along with her delivery. She took to the microblogging site Twitter and said the gesture was “thoughtful".
