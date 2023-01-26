A woman ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart but was surprised to find free chocolate cookies along with her delivery. She took to the microblogging site Twitter and said the gesture was “thoughtful".

In a tweet, she said, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?"

Swiggy Care responded to her tweet and said, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)"

Twitterati reacted to the tweet and said the gesture was “lovely". One of the users said she has received such gifts from Swiggy Instamart.

“Good, a comforting gesture at right time," one said. Another wrote: “It's lovely! Most of the times I too get surprises from instamart orders."

Among the comments were some funny ones too. One said, “Kisi aur ka order mix ho gaya hoga [somebody else’s order must have got mixed]."

While some appreciated the gesture from Swiggy Instamart, some said the company made money through this. “It is most likely a sampling campaign they executed. They made money when they gave you this product!!" a user said.