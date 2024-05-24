A video has gone viral on the internet showing a woman passenger arguing and insulting an Uber driver after a cab broke down before the completion of ride

A video of a woman passenger launching insulting attacks on an Uber driver after their vehicle broke down in the middle of the journey has gone viral on the internet. The viral video, without any date and mention of location, has caught social media's attention.

The texts on the video indicate that the argument between the two began after the vehicle broke down in the middle of their journey. The woman lost her cool after the male driver asked her to pay for the distance covered by the taxi before the breakdown. While, it is unclear to understand the exact reason behind the argument, it is clearly visible how the woman continued to humiliate the driver as he asked for his fare.

The video has been shared widely on social media. A lot of users have come in support of the driver asking Uber to take action against the woman passenger.

“It is @Uber_India problem, they should have Addressed this immediately, you don't know what emergency the passenger is going through, if suddenly cab is stuck in midway. I see the passenger is panicking. let's not judge anyone before understanding their situation," wrote an X user.

"@Uber @Uber_India please block this woman from using your app. It will be a great help for other drivers. Someone tag her here let's all teach her a lesson," wrote another user.

An X user called the lady “ill-mannered" given the way she was treating the driver.

“Very degraded ..and disrespectful..shame on such kind of female existence in the society."

Flagging the incident to Uber, another user asked "why hasn't this catched up like Pune incident. @Uber". The user also wrote, " the least you can do is block this woman from your app. Uber drivers are so vulnerable to these incidents specially against women."

