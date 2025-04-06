Woman stabbed ‘45 times on Ashtami’ shares survival story: ‘A voice said, himmat karo…’

A woman has shared her blood-curdling story of survival after being kidnapped in 2013 on her way to the railway station from her PG on the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri Ashtami. The woman - whose Instagram bio defines her as ‘Manpreet Kaur’ - an MTV contestant - recalled how that morning, she was on her way to the railway station from her PG when she was ‘kidnapped’. The auto driver took a deserted route and attacked her with a screwdriver, inflicting ‘40-45 stab’ wounds.

"I was in unbearable pain, bleeding, and barely conscious," Kaur said.

"I fought back with everything I had, kicking him in the stomach with my heels. Furious, he threatened to take out my eyes. Then suddenly, I went numb—my body stopped reacting. Thinking I was dead, he left me there and ran away," she added.

Kaur - who is also a dancer - shared that she was lying in a pool of blood while onlookers passed by, but nobody paid heed to her. "It was Ashtami, and I had always believed in Mata Rani. In that moment of darkness, I felt an unexplainable power—like someone in a red saree whispering, ‘Himmat karo, bado aage,’" she said.

She then crawled for nearly one kilometer and fortunately located a supporter - a ‘kind Muslim family’ who took her to the hospital. The doctors there declared that her survival chances were minimal. However, Kaur asserted that she was sure she would survive. She also told her weeping mother: “Don’t cry, I’ll be back soon, and I will get him caught.”

Her surgery went well, and she survived. "I fought back. I helped the police make a sketch of my attacker. It turned out he was a most-wanted criminal, and because of that sketch, he was caught the very next day," Kaur claimed.

Shortly after filing the case, the survivor and her family began receiving threats, with pressure mounting on them to withdraw their complaint. Her father was even offered ₹5 lakh to settle the matter, but he stood firm, declaring, “If my daughter can fight, I will not step back either.”

The legal battle was arduous, but in 2015, justice was delivered when the court ruled in her favor. However, for her, the true moment of victory came on Ashtami in 2013—when she made the decision to stand her ground and fight back.

"Ashtami 2013 – the day that changed my life forever," she concluded.



The story was shared on Instagram by the account "we_the_humans_of_equality", and it has garnered 2 million views along with a flurry of reactions. Here are some of the responses:

A user wrote: "A story of sheer courage and divine strength that turned pain into power."

Another said: "Proud of you, girl! You are really strong, and we love you."