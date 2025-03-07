In a bizarre preflight meltdown, a woman removed all her clothes before parading naked in the plane for nearly half an hour, forcing the Southwest Airlines flight to postpone its departure.

The woman suddenly removed all her clothes and started screaming and jumping while walking towards the front portion of the plane, recalled a passenger onboard the same flight, reported NBC News on Monday.

“She started jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs,” a passenger told NBC News.

The chaos occurred when a Southwest Airlines flight was preparing to depart from Houston to Phoenix. However, the aeroplane was forced to return to the gate after a passenger stripped naked and began screaming before takeoff.

The video showed the passenger removing her clothes while yelling at passengers, leaving others in shock. The airport authorities informed the police. The officials arrived at the airport, and the woman was later sent to the NeuroPsychiatric Center at the Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital in Houston for medical evaluation.

Also Read | Spirit Airlines to Exit Bankruptcy Under Go-Private Deal

The woman hasn’t been booked with any charges and was reportedly suffering from a psychological disorder. One of the flight passengers said that the woman was shouting and screaming at other people. She even yelled that she had bipolar disorder and started hitting other parts of the plane; she even tried to enter the cockpit.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines released a statement that local law enforcement met Flight 733 after returning to the gate due to a “Customer situation onboard.”

According to reports, a few passengers resisted the fact that no complaint was filed against her despite her creating chaos and causing a flight delay for over an hour.

Also Read | Watch: New video captures moment Delta Airlines jet flips over and catches fire