Woman surprised over ‘insane’ prices in Mumbai after visiting Singapore, netizens blame inflation and GST

  • After visiting Singapore, a woman expressed her shock at Mumbai's rising costs, especially in cafes and restaurants.

Riya R Alex
Published16 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
A woman expresses shock over rising prices in Mumbai.
A woman expresses shock over rising prices in Mumbai.(PTI)

A woman called out rising prices in Mumbai after her visit to Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world. She shared that the costs of eating out in cafes and restaurants and travelling are very high. She compared the costs of such experiences to Singapore, which is a little more than Mumbai.

The woman who goes by the handle name ‘Subiii’ shared her experience in a post on X.

“Was in Singapore for a week and I shook how Mumbai is SO expensive when it comes to nice cafes/restaurants and going out, coffee, ubers, experiences etc. like Singapore was just as/very slightly more expensive as most restaurants in Bandra and that's absolutely insane,” she wrote. According to her, one will have to a bit more pay for comfort and luxury in India.

“Drinks in nice restaurants in Mumbai are 800-1200 with taxes, boojee charges 600 for a sandwich and that's how much their equivalents in sg cost too- the baseline you need to pay for some comfort and luxury in India is so high with restaurants, hotel stays, drinks, cafes etc,” she adds.

 

The reason for such high prices, according to Subiii, is rising inequality.

"Yep totally agreed, it's because of the inequality that even little things like grabbing a coffee from a cafe is a "luxury" that costs 450 rupees while most of us don't make as much as our developed country counterparts to make these expenses make sense," she said.

 

Also Read | PM Modi to address rally in Mumbai today ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Singapore is considered one of the most expensive cities in the world. According to Mercer’s 2024 cost-of-living data, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Zurich are currently the costliest cities for international workers.

Several social media users have reacted to Subiii's post. Some users blamed inflation and GST for rising costs.

“Indian cities are insanely overpriced for everything. I feel like it’s a combo of crazy high rents in India inflating everything & classism - people want to be gated away from most of society,” commented one user.

 

Also Read | Did Saudi Arabia, Singapore ‘ban’ release of Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Another user said, “I am not a resident of India. I come to India once a year. Buying tee shirt in India Inr 3200 but a designer/ top brand tee shirt in London costs £35. Inflation in India has hit the roof.”

“Imagine how much the owner of cafe and govt would earn if they'd brought down GST from 18-20% to 2%. Almost everyone could grab a cafe latte,” wrote one user.

One of the users shared their experience of visiting Singapore, saying, “Totally. I remember when I went to Singapore for the first time in 2008, everything was really expensive compared to Mumbai. I went again in 2024, and it's about the same now."

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWoman surprised over ‘insane’ prices in Mumbai after visiting Singapore, netizens blame inflation and GST

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.