Woman,61, lay dead in UK flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent

A woman lay dead in her rented flat in London for over two years while her landlord kept taking rent from her, in an incident which has largely been described as ‘difficult to fathom’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A landlord in the United Kingdom (UK) cut off gas and kept taking rent from a tenant as she lay dead in the London house for over two years. The remains of the woman, Sheila Seleoane, were found on the floor of her rented flat after nearly two-and-a-half years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A landlord in the United Kingdom (UK) cut off gas and kept taking rent from a tenant as she lay dead in the London house for over two years. The remains of the woman, Sheila Seleoane, were found on the floor of her rented flat after nearly two-and-a-half years.
Sheila Seleoane was also reported missing by three of her neighbours but her gas supply was cut off. Her severely decomposed body was found when one of her neighbours made a call to the police. She was identified by her dental records.
Sheila Seleoane was also reported missing by three of her neighbours but her gas supply was cut off. Her severely decomposed body was found when one of her neighbours made a call to the police. She was identified by her dental records.
While the reports said that the woman suffered from Crohn's disease and bowel inflammation, the post-mortem report could not ascertain the exact cause of her death since her body had severely decomposed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the reports said that the woman suffered from Crohn's disease and bowel inflammation, the post-mortem report could not ascertain the exact cause of her death since her body had severely decomposed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Southwark Coroners Court was told that the former medical secretary last paid her rent in August 2019. When she fell behind in payments for the coming months, an application was submitted for the rent to come out of her benefits.
Southwark Coroners Court was told that the former medical secretary last paid her rent in August 2019. When she fell behind in payments for the coming months, an application was submitted for the rent to come out of her benefits.
Sheila Seleoane was last seen alive when she visited a doctor in August 2019.
Sheila Seleoane was last seen alive when she visited a doctor in August 2019.
The housing society has been slammed for not checking up on Sheila whose decomposed body was found in her rented flat more than two years after she died. The bedroom she was found in was "extremely tidy and well-kept".
The housing society has been slammed for not checking up on Sheila whose decomposed body was found in her rented flat more than two years after she died. The bedroom she was found in was "extremely tidy and well-kept".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A doctor, identified as Julian Morris, said, "Any death is sad. To lie undetected for in all likelihood over two years is difficult to fathom in 2022."
A doctor, identified as Julian Morris, said, "Any death is sad. To lie undetected for in all likelihood over two years is difficult to fathom in 2022."