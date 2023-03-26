Earlier in May 2020, WHO had approved a global strategy for eliminating cervical cancer as a women’s health problem. Part of the strategy is a requirement that 70 percent of women are screened for the disease at least once before age 35 and twice before age 45. According to the researchers, inequality of care is one of the major hurdles to this objective. "Our study identified a high-risk group that needs extra attention if we're to succeed in eliminating cervical cancer," said Hu.