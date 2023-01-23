Women's IPL team bid: How franchises will earn, BCCI set for another ₹4000 crore windfall4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:12 PM IST
- Women's IPL team bid: More than 30 odd companies have bought the bid documents worth ₹5 lakh including all the 10 men's IPL team
NEW DELHI : The BCCI is all set to get richer by at least ₹4000 crore with some of the top business houses set to bid aggressively for the five Women's IPL (WIPL) teams that would be auctioned on Wednesday.
