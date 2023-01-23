"The BCCI distributes its media broadcast revenue which is one of the major earning chunk. The second is a share from BCCI's central pool of sponsorship. The third is a franchisee's own set of sponsorship earnings. Fourth is gate sales, money earned from tickets," he elaborated. So what could be a franchisee's earning from WIPL's media revenue pool. "The BCCI in case of Women's IPL is going to share 80 percent of media rights money with the teams (in case of men, it's 50:50) to help them develop a sustainable model. "So what will be the mathematics over here? JIO has brought media rights for five years at ₹950 crore (approx) which is roughly ₹190 crore per year. So 80 percent of 190 crore is 152 crore. "Let's make it a round figure of ₹150 crore. That's what each franchise gets over a period of five years which approximately ₹30 crore per annum," he explained. "Now BCCI will also distribute a chunk of its central pool of sponsorship (title sponsor, co sponsors, various award sponsors) also with franchise. Add to it franchisee's own revenue pool also. So it could be anything between ₹15 to ₹18 crore per year. Gate sales won't earn you a great deal in first year," he said. So the per year earning for a team is expected to be ₹50 crore. Now apart from ₹100 crore franchisee fee per year, what will be the other expenses. "There is a salary cap of ₹12 crore for the squad. Add another 6 to 8 crore on salary of support staff. Let's make it ₹20 crore. Add the hotel expenses, fees paid to state associations for stadium and other operational costs. It could be anything between ₹6 to 8 crore. First year single city would reduce expenses. "So the cumulative expenses per year could be ₹128 to ₹130 crore. The earnings would be around ₹50 crore. So there is a chance during first few years, there would be a loss of ₹50 crore or more," he explained. Herein lies the catch. "The legacy franchises (MIPL) are better placed to offset these losses as they are already making profits after 15 years of IPL. They will club their men's and women's team together and perhaps quickly make the profit zone," the official added. The five-team WIPL will be played in the month of March in Mumbai at a couple of venues.