Women's Reservation Bill gets President Murmu's nod, becomes law
The legislation to reserve 33 percent of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was passed in the recently concluded special session of the Parliament.
Days after its historic passage in both houses of the Parliament, the Women's Reservation Bill received the nod of President Droupadi Murmu on September 29. With her assent, the legislation has been turned into a law.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message