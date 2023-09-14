‘Won’t hesitate to impose…’ US warns of possible sanctions on Russia, North Korea over arms deal3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
The United States has warned of more sanctions on Russia and North Korea as Kim Jong Un arrived in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin recently, giving rise to the concerns of a possible arms deal between the two countries, which has remained the talk of the town for quite sometime now.
The Biden administration has warned of more sanctions on Russia and North Korea in light of Kim Jong Un's meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This meeting has raised fears about a potential arms agreement between the two nations, which has been the topic of much discussion for some time. The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit marks his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic as during the pandemic, North Korea's borders were sealed.